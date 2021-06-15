Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.74. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 131,974 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $128.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.01). Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 31.82% and a negative return on equity of 139.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 99,426 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Navios Maritime by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 116,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 72,942 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Navios Maritime by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Company Profile (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

