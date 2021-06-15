Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.74. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 131,974 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $128.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.01). Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 31.82% and a negative return on equity of 139.33%.
Navios Maritime Company Profile (NYSE:NM)
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.
