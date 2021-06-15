Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ping Identity from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.41.

NYSE:PING opened at $24.56 on Friday. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.65.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 5,749,985 shares of company stock worth $135,699,646 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,206,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,318,000 after acquiring an additional 389,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 117,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,956,000 after acquiring an additional 236,331 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after acquiring an additional 510,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 862,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

