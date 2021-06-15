Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

COHU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Cohu stock opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Cohu has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,444,000 after purchasing an additional 988,991 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,490 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 978,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 372,200 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,045,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 511,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

