Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Neo Performance Materials stock traded down C$0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,060. The stock has a market capitalization of C$638.09 million and a PE ratio of -10.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.65. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$165.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEO. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

