Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.
Neo Performance Materials stock traded down C$0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,060. The stock has a market capitalization of C$638.09 million and a PE ratio of -10.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.65. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$165.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
