Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Gary A. Lyons Sells 10,000 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NBIX stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.89. 7,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,460. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.97. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

