New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Position Raised by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 199.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.