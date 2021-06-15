New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 573,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $14,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 802.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 200,606 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Valvoline by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

VVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.