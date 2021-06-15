New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.60 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Five Below worth $14,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 401.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.60.

FIVE stock opened at $189.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

