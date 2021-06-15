New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $14,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ALGT. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.64.

ALGT stock opened at $207.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.38. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $99.27 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.