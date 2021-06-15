NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGAC opened at $9.97 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

