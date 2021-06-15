NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Receives $34.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFYEF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:NFYEF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596. NFI Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.6817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

