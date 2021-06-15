NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDAC) Trading 0.2% Higher

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) shares traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 1,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 17,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

NightDragon Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDAC)

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

