Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Insider Pablo M. Koziner Sells 16,990 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $15.60. 14,741,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,381,118. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $76.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Nikola by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nikola by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 356,103 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nikola by 360.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Nikola by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,987,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

