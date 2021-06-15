Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 6.3%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 158,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,177,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 356,103 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 360.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,987,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

