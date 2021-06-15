Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the May 13th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 171.8 days.

OTCMKTS NCLTF traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $171.84. 223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.04. Nitori has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $225.21.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

