Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €10.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €10.00 ($11.76) price target from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.29 ($8.57).

LHA stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €10.68 ($12.56). The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of -1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.76.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

