Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,479,000 after acquiring an additional 339,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

