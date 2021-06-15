Norinchukin Bank The Buys 192 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 64,945 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

