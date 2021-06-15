Norinchukin Bank The Buys 357 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,543,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATO shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

