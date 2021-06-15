Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 306 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after buying an additional 4,027,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 438,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after buying an additional 260,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $144.46 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $92.49 and a one year high of $154.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

