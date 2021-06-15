Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 395 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Discovery were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Discovery by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of DISCA opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

