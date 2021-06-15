Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,751 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,676,000 after buying an additional 1,188,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $111,574,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $954,773,000 after buying an additional 875,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,227,259,000 after buying an additional 494,023 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,113.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 527,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,464,000 after purchasing an additional 483,594 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,915 shares of company stock worth $637,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $124.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.97. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

