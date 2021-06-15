North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given Hold Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities restated their hold rating on shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOA. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.69.

NOA stock opened at C$17.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$497.91 million and a P/E ratio of 11.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.74. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,775.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$69,775. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $305,635.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

