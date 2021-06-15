Northern Trust Corp Has $2.84 Billion Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,975,843 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 26,773 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.5% of Northern Trust Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,840,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.48.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $5.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $551.83. 69,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.10. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.00 and a twelve month high of $561.36. The firm has a market cap of $263.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

