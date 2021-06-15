Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,161,442 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,778,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.11% of The Coca-Cola worth $2,518,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 224,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,095,461. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.