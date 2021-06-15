NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Up 99.6% in May

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, an increase of 99.6% from the May 13th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21. NS Solutions has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $28.21.
NS Solutions Company Profile
