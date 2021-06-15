Numis Securities Boosts Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Price Target to GBX 980

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Numis Securities to GBX 980 ($12.80) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GROW traded down GBX 32 ($0.42) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 830 ($10.84). 1,755,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,457. Draper Esprit has a 12-month low of GBX 437.56 ($5.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 898 ($11.73). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 802.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.95.

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

