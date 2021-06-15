Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the May 13th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE NMCO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,290. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMCO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 40,187 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 33,289 shares during the period.

