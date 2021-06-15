Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 30.92.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group stock opened at 27.37 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 19.99 and a 1-year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.