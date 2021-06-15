Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
OTLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 30.92.
Shares of OTLY opened at 27.37 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 19.99 and a 12 month high of 29.00.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.