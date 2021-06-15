Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Update

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the May 13th total of 77,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of ODC traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $35.54. 8,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,039. The firm has a market cap of $264.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.89. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

