Old North State Trust LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Target by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Target by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Target by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.18. 11,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,476. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $115.23 and a 12-month high of $236.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

