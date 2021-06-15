Old North State Trust LLC Decreases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 1.2% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $239,058,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.08. The stock had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,421. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $92.49 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

