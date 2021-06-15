Old North State Trust LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,890 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 3.3% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 258,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 65,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.48. The stock had a trading volume of 468,670 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

