Old North State Trust LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 168,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.16. 1,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,395. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $237.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.