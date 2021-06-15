Old North State Trust LLC Raises Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

