Old North State Trust LLC Sells 147 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 82.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

