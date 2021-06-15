Olin (NYSE:OLN) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

NYSE OLN opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.95. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 56.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,185.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

