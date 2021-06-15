Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

NYSE:OHI opened at $37.79 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

