One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 11.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 199,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,661. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $114.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.17 and a beta of 2.06. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.63.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

