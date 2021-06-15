OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.24

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 18654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. Equities analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2,148.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 52,599 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth about $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

