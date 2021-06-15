ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.98. 124,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,253. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

