OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Up to $42.56

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.56, but opened at $43.74. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $43.93, with a volume of 936 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONEW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 3.94.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $166,107.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,795.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,262 shares of company stock worth $10,452,551. 24.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

