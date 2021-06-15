Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in May

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 306,400 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the May 13th total of 433,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 278.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLF remained flat at $$21.50 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.19. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

