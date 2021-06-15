Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.64 million.Ooma also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.080-0.100 EPS.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $23.34. 3,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,735. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.18 and a beta of 0.40. Ooma has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.80.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $656,139.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,257,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,174. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

