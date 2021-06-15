Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.95

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.95 and last traded at $52.84, with a volume of 3225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $679.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $373.28 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

In other Oppenheimer news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $902,620.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,961.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,438.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 96.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

