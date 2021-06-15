Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23, RTT News reports. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle updated its Q1 guidance to $0.94-0.98 EPS.

ORCL stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,353,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,309,920. The company has a market cap of $235.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,333,000 shares of company stock valued at $692,912,560 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

