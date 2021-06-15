Orbit Chain Price Reaches $1.22 on Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 54.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 71.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00003076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $569.50 million and $78.24 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00059943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00021852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.81 or 0.00764593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00083869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.69 or 0.07732907 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

ORC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

