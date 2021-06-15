OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target Raised to C$3.75 at CIBC

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised OrganiGram from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.47.

OrganiGram stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $936.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 315.91%. On average, analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 660,435 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 609,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

