Orion Protocol Trading Up 41% Over Last Week (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.09 or 0.00022573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $232.40 million and $16.79 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00064258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.60 or 0.00796392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00085435 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.94 or 0.07953734 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,575,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

